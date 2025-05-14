Furry Friend and Fowl on Evening Concert

Japanese anime is all the craze in Hawaiʻi. Anime audiences love both the visuals and the music score composed by Joe Hisaishi. Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will perform music from films by Studio Ghibli, one of Japan’s leading animation studios. HSO’s Michael-Thomas Foumai, who’ll be conducting the concert, and Totoro, one of the stars of the film My Neighbor Totoro, gave a sneak peek on Evening Concert. Foumai also talked to host Craig DeSilva about a Masterworks concert featuring Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 with pianist Jeremy Denk leading the orchestra from the keyboard, Ravel’s Mother Goose and Haydn’s “Hen” Symphony.

The Music of Studio Ghibli

Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre

Mother Goose and the Hen: Ravel, Haydn & Mozart

Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre