Furry Friend and Fowl on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:47 PM HST

Japanese anime is all the craze in Hawaiʻi. Anime audiences love both the visuals and the music score composed by Joe Hisaishi. Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra will perform music from films by Studio Ghibli, one of Japan’s leading animation studios. HSO’s Michael-Thomas Foumai, who’ll be conducting the concert, and Totoro, one of the stars of the film My Neighbor Totoro, gave a sneak peek on Evening Concert. Foumai also talked to host Craig DeSilva about a Masterworks concert featuring Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 25 with pianist Jeremy Denk leading the orchestra from the keyboard, Ravel’s Mother Goose and Haydn’s “Hen” Symphony. 

The Music of Studio Ghibli
Saturday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre 

Mother Goose and the Hen: Ravel, Haydn & Mozart
Sunday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Theatre
Classical Music Conversations Evening ConcertHawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
