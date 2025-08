Bassoonist with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra, Founder of the Spring Wind Quintet & Chamber Music Hawai`i, teacher, composer, orchestrator, author and musiciansʻ advocate are some of the titles held by our guest Marsha Schweitzer. In this edition of Thursday Spotlight, Schweitzer speaks with Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba about music and the arts in Hawai`i and how we can help support a healthy music community. https://musicforwinds.net

