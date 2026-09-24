Hear a crescendo of classical music (and more!)

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer Sylvia Flores.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha!

As we near the end of Classical Music Month (celebrated annually in September), I hope you've been tuning in to our Top 100 Classical Music Countdown featuring selections chosen by HPR's classical music fans! This afternoon, during our Fall Membership Campaign, Charles Husson, Sharene Taba and Craig DeSilva are counting down to No. 14. Here's what's on the lineup:



No. 20 - "Romeo and Juliet" Ballet by Prokofiev

No. 19 - "Rhapsody in Blue" by Gershwin

No. 18 - "Symphony No. 7" by Beethoven

No. 17 - "The Nutcracker" by Tchaikovsky

No. 16 - "Cello Suite No. 1 in G major" by Bach

No. 15 - "Requiem" by Mozart

No. 14 - "Ride of the Valkyries" by Wagner

Tune in or stream HPR-2 to hear the rest of the countdown starting with Gene Schiller tomorrow at 8 a.m. on Morning Café. And set your alarm: Nos. 5 through 1 air tomorrow on Classical Pacific (3 to 6 p.m.) and Evening Concert (6 to 7 p.m.) on HPR-2.

If you haven't yet experienced the richness of your state orchestra, the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, I encourage you to check out its season-opening concerts this weekend in Honolulu! On Friday, Sept. 25, head to "Rhapsody in Blue & Mahler," where pianist Makoto Ozone brings his signature brilliance to Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue (which is No. 19 on our Top 100 list!), and you can also hear local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti's Hawaiʻi premiere of "of light and stone." A pre-concert talk is available an hour before showtime.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the HSO season opener celebration continues with Matt Catingub, who brings music "From Samoa to Sinatra" to the Blaisdell Concert Hall to celebrate his roots, influences and the legendary sounds that shaped his career.

Keep scrolling for HPR Social Club's event picks for this upcoming weekend. If you have an event you'd like to share with the Social Club team, submit it to the HPR community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Thanks for staying connected with HPR!

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: COOL KALEIDOSCOPE - Kaleidoscope Hawaii 20 Year Anniversary

Kaleidoscope Hawaii 20 Year Anniversary

Proof Social Club

1154 Fort Street Mall #10 in Honolulu

Friday, September 25, 6 p.m. til late

Celebrate 20 years of Kaleidoscope Hawaii with DJ Jet Boy, who has brought two decades of indie alternative music and live performance to Chaplain Lane in Chinatown. The celebratory lineup includes Jamarek, Iliad and Yolo Ono, Bella Rue and The Ukus. Cover is $15, students get in for $10 with student ID at this evening of live and local indie music. Open to all ages 21 and older

OʻAHU: RAINFOREST RUN - Rainforest Ramble 2026

Rainforest Ramble 2026

Hawaiʻi Nature Center

2131 Makiki Heights Dr. in Honolulu

Saturday, September 26, 9 a.m.

The second annual Rainforest Ramble invites keiki ages 6 to 14 and their families to join an experiential fun run. Presented in partnership with the Hawaiian Ultra Running Team (HURT), this fun-filled outdoor adventure combines a run/walk through the scenic Makiki Trail System with hands-on nature activities, games, prizes and more. Registration fees support Hawaiʻi Nature Center’s environmental education programs for local keiki. $25 per child; parents are free, open to all

KAUAʻI: PUBLISHER PAU HANA - Kauaʻi Writer's Garden: Local Publisher Panel

Kauaʻi Writer's Garden: Local Publisher Panel

Hale Līhuʻe

4286 Rice St. in Līhuʻe

Friday, September 25, 5 p.m.

Hear from three of Hawaiʻi’s top publishers, Bamboo Ridge, Bess Press and University of Hawaiʻi Press in a panel discussion moderated by Thomas Iannucci. This talkstory event gives attendees the rare opportunity to learn about the publishing industry. Hear from Scott Kikkawa, Alicia Upano and Kristen Namba Reed, and learn how to tell your story. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SCIENCE SHOWCASE - STEAM-CON

STEAM-CON

Arts & Sciences Center - Home of HAAS Public Charter School

15-1397 Homestead Rd. in Pāhoa

Saturday, September 26, 2 to 6 p.m.

Head to STEAMpunk Island for the inaugural STEAM-CON, where local artists, scientists and educators come together to showcase the genius and celebrate the potential of community. Enjoy immersive art and science projects, performances, exhibits, presentations and plenty surprises at this afternoon that celebrates indigenous science and culture in action. Get bonus points for dressing up in your finest STEAMpunk regalia — let your imagination run wild! See the STEAM-CON lineup here. Free and open to all

MAUI: KULA CONTRADANCE - Barn Dance

Barn Dance

Christopher Hall at Haleakala Waldorf School

4160 Lower Kula Rd. in Kula

Saturday, September 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

Step to the sounds of live Celtic and Old Time Music in the cool air of Kula as you learn a variety of dances, including squares and contras. No partner or experience is necessary — all dances will be taught! Connect with community, make new friends, enjoy live music and get your steps in. $20 for adults; children 12 and under free; open to all

Grammy-nominated Neave Trio in Hawaiʻi

The two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio is redefining what a 21st-century piano trio can be. Based in Virginia, the ensemble collaborates with visual artists, works with contemporary dancers and champions the voices of forgotten women composers.

Evening Concert's Craig DeSilva spoke to the trio's violinist Anna Williams and pianist Eri Nakamura about their debut Hawaiʻi concerts in Hilo, Waimea and Honolulu. The tour will include the Hawaiʻi premiere of a new work by American composer Jennifer Higdon that the trio commissioned. The program also features music by Astor Piazzolla, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Johannes Brahms. Listen to the interview

Neave Trio performs across the state at the following venues:



Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. – Performing Arts Center at UH-Hilo, presented by Hawaiʻi Concert Society

Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. – Kahilu Theater in Waimea

Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. – Orvis Auditorium at UH-Manoa, presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series

Seats are going quickly for our October Live from the Atherton events!

October 1 @ 6 p.m.: Shar Tuiʻasoa - What We Make Matters: Art, Authenticity, and Hope in Difficult Times - RSVP TO ATTEND

October 3 @ 3 p.m.: HPR x The Moth - The Cutting Room Floor - SOLD OUT

October 8 @ 6 p.m.: Bill Dorman - Speaking Up: Politics, the First Amendment and You - RSVP TO ATTEND

October 17 @ 6 p.m.: Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana presents: 50 Years of Aloha ʻĀina Anniversary Album - PURCHASE TICKETS

Seating is limited — we strongly encourage you to secure your tickets in advance.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here