Rainforest Ramble 2026
Rainforest Ramble 2026
Lace up your shoes for the second annual Rainforest Ramble, presented by Hawaiʻi Nature Center and Hawaiian Ultra Running Team (HURT) on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Designed for keiki ages 6–14 and their families, this fun-filled outdoor adventure combines a run/walk through the scenic Makiki Trail System with hands-on nature activities, games, prizes and more.
Check-in: 8 a.m.
Event: 9 a.m.
Location: Hawaiʻi Nature Center
Ages: 6–14
Registration: $25 per child; parents are free. Up to five children per family may register.
All registration fees support Hawaiʻi Nature Center’s environmental education programs for local keiki.
Hawaii Nature Center
25
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Hawaii Nature Center
2131 Makiki Heights DriveHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
8089550100