Rainforest Ramble 2026

Lace up your shoes for the second annual Rainforest Ramble, presented by Hawaiʻi Nature Center and Hawaiian Ultra Running Team (HURT) on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Designed for keiki ages 6–14 and their families, this fun-filled outdoor adventure combines a run/walk through the scenic Makiki Trail System with hands-on nature activities, games, prizes and more.

Check-in: 8 a.m.

Event: 9 a.m.

Location: Hawaiʻi Nature Center

Ages: 6–14

Registration: $25 per child; parents are free. Up to five children per family may register.

All registration fees support Hawaiʻi Nature Center’s environmental education programs for local keiki.