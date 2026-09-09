HPR Social Club: Gather for moments that matter

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Sharene Taba, host of Classical Pacific, which airs weekdays 3 - 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Happy September, Happy Classical Music Month, Happy Hawaiian History Month! I hope this newsletter finds you safe and well.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with choral director Susan McCreary Duprey about the upcoming Windward Choral Society concert with the Oʻahu Civic Orchestra honoring the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The concert is free and is “a spiritual response... healing, cleansing, hope.” Valerie Yee, HPR’s Chief Community Giving Officer, will be singing, and I’ll be playing the harp in the orchestra. Please stop and say hi. It's free and takes place this Friday at 7 p.m. at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu.

I am grateful for you and for the opportunity to listen to music with you every weekday afternoon on HPR-2. It's a time for reflection, inspiration and healing. Many events are going on this week that are powerful and meaningful, and here are two more that I hope you might enjoy:

The beautiful and moving art exhibit “I Ola Kanaloa: 50 years of Aloha ʻĀina” at the Honolulu Hale, Aupuni Space and Native Books runs another month, until Oct. 12. A collaboration between the Puʻuhonua Society and Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana, artist and curator Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick leads tours every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., starting at the Honolulu Hale and concluding at Native Books at Arts & Letters Nuʻuanu. Several activations and programs take place this month — learn about the artists, see the schedule and more here.

On Monday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., the Lutheran Church of Honolulu presents a Summer Jazz concert. The program, “Jewel in the Lotus,” is thoughtful and shares gorgeous music by saxophonist Allen Won with Tommy James on piano, Noel Okimoto on drums, and Dean Taba on bass. The concert is free, with a recommended donation of $20, which supports the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. Pūpū and conversation in the courtyard begin at 6:15 p.m.

Whatever you are doing this weekend, please be safe and have a wonderful time. If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share, submit them to our community calendar.

Mālama pono and a hui hou!

Sharene

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

MAUI: LAHAINA LOVE - Lights for Lahaina 2026

Lights for Lahaina Lights for Lahaina honors remembrance, resilience, and community in the heart of Lahaina.

Lights for Lahaina 2026

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church

712 Waineʻe St. in Lahaina

September 11, 4:30 to 8 p.m. and September 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Lights for Lahaina honors remembrance, resilience, and community in the heart of Lahaina. Take part in the community's ongoing healing journey following the 2023 wildfire with gatherings that bring residents and visitors together to reflect, remember, and share in collective healing. On Friday, enjoy local entertainment, talk story reflections, and an exhibit that honors moments, voices, and memories that continue to shape Lahaina. On Saturday, the Light March offers a walk of remembrance, resilience, and unity through historic Lahaina Town. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: NOUVEAU NOIR - Noir Night

Noir Night

OurSpace

1052 Waimanu St. in Kakaʻako

Thursday, September 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

OurSpace and Mixing Innovative Arts (@miahonolulu) invite all to a monthly literary art series where writers can share their work before a live audience. Tomorrow evening, local writers focus on readings of crime and detective fiction at Noir Night. Hear works from D. Nandi Odihiambo, Debora Harada, Michelle Skinner, and Scott Kikkawa. RSVP requested; Free and open to all

OʻAHU: FAMILY FUN - DKAFF Literacy Fair 2026

DKAFF Literacy Fair 2026

Windward Mall

46-056 Kamehameha Hwy. in Kāneʻohe

Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Daniel Kahikina Akaka Family Foundation invites families to celebrate the joy of learning at this free event on the windward side. Connect with community resources, meet local authors, participate in hands-on activities, receive a free book, and more. Be sure to pick up a passport sheet to collect stamps at participating booths and trade it in for fun goodies and a chance to win a prize. Bring the whole ʻohana! Free and open to all

Zak NOYLE / Courtesy of OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels / _ZN12720_2 The 5th Annual World Manta Day Celebration takes place on September 12 at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: MAGNIFICENT MANTAS - 5th Annual World Manta Day Celebration

5th Annual World Manta Day Celebration

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa

78-128 Ehukai Street in Kona

Saturday, September 12, 12 to 8 p.m.

Join the Manta Pacific Research Foundation in celebrating World Manta Day with interactive exhibits, keiki crafts, and the world-premiere screening (starting at 7 p.m.) of a new educational manta ray feature produced by Polu Kai Media. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear from leading manta researchers, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, cultural leaders and community members to deepen their understanding of manta rays and the importance of protecting our oceans. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: STORYTELLING SESSIONS - Storytelling Workshop

Storytelling Workshop

Pacific Tsunami Museum

130 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo

Saturday, September 12, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Museum welcomes all to a storytelling workshop with Hawaiʻi novelist Alicia Upano, whose Hilo-based book, "Everything to the Sea," follows the aftermath of a fictional Hilo tsunami and shares a love story about community, grief, and rebuilding. The workshop includes a brief lecture, writing prompts, and discussion, followed by a drinks-and-pūpū reception. Upano was interviewed by The Conversation last month, listen here. Suggested donation of $20, benefiting the Pacific Tsunami Museum; open to all

Documentary Screening of "Out of State" + Community Lunch

Hale Līhuʻe

4286 Rice St. in Līhuʻe

Saturday, September 12, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition invites all to an in-person community lunch and documentary screening series of "Out of State," a film that follows the journeys of Native Hawaiian men incarcerated in Arizona, thousands of miles from their homes. The Līhuʻe engagement kicks off a statewide tour that includes Hilo (Sept. 13), Wailuku (Sept. 19) and Honolulu (Sept. 20). Admission is free and a community lunch will be provided! Register online; open to all

Live from the Atherton — October Events

Live From the Atherton is a shining example of bringing artists and communities together to inform, inspire and connect. Be a part of this great experience — join HPR for our October events.



October 1 @ 6 p.m. : Shar Tuiʻasoa - What We Make Matters: Art, Authenticity, and Hope in Difficult Times - GET TICKETS

: Shar Tuiʻasoa - What We Make Matters: Art, Authenticity, and Hope in Difficult Times - GET TICKETS October 3 @ 3 p.m. : HPR x The Moth - The Cutting Room Floor - GET TICKETS

: HPR x The Moth - The Cutting Room Floor - GET TICKETS October 8 @ 6 p.m. : Bill Dorman - Speaking Up: Politics, the First Amendment and You - GET TICKETS

: Bill Dorman - Speaking Up: Politics, the First Amendment and You - GET TICKETS October 17 @ 6 p.m.: Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana presents: 50 Years of Aloha ʻĀina Anniversary Album - GET TICKETS

Seating is limited and our shows often sell out, so we strongly encourage you to secure your tickets in advance.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here

ICYMI: From a group chat to a growing community, this book club celebrates Hawaiian voices

Keōmai Yamane / ʻŌiwi Book Club ʻŌiwi Book Club is a reading community centered on Hawaiian voices.

“Hear me out. … A book club, but we read Hawaiʻi-based stories by Native Hawaiian authors.”What began with a group chat among Native Hawaiian wāhine in December 2025 quickly grew into an online community, known as the ʻŌiwi Book Club, which connects readers across oceans.

Kanaka ʻŌiwi writer, educator, and māmā Keōmailani Yamane is the founder of the book club. “Our stories can carry so much of our history, our identity, and the way that we see the world,” Yamane told HPR. “And so, those experiences are really what shaped who I eventually became as a Native Hawaiian writer myself. And as I began writing my own stories, I sort of realized something was missing.”

In February 2026, ʻŌiwi Book Club launched on Instagram. The page now has more than 5,800 followers. Membership is free and includes a monthly newsletter with a link to the latest book, a synopsis, and details for virtual meetups. As ʻŌiwi Book Club continues to grow, Yamane is working to build infrastructure to support it. Read more and listen on demand

For more information about the ʻŌiwi Book Club, click here.