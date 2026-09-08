Susan McCreary Dupre on Classical Pacific

This Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The Windward Choral Society invites the community to gather and commemorate this solemn milestone with a special performance on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Kawaiaha‘o Church.

Susan McCreary Duprey, artistic director and conductor of the Windward Choral Society, stopped by Classical Pacific to preview the concert program, which features composer René Clausen’s “Memorial,” a powerful work for chorus and orchestra written in remembrance of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Baritone soloist Leon Williams and soprano soloist Mālia Kaʻai will join community singers and instrumentalists from across the state, including members of the Oʻahu Civic Orchestra, alongside the 100-voice Windward Choral Society, for a moving expression of remembrance and aloha. Pianist Katy Luo and organist Buddy Naluai accompany the event, which also features music by Queen Liliʻuokalani and works by John McCreary.