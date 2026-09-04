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Abe Lagrimas Jr. explores "Exotic Grooves" on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published September 4, 2026 at 10:15 AM HST

Percussionist, ʻukulele player and composer Abe Lagrimas Jr. will perform with the Galliard String Quartet this weekend. “Exotic Grooves” brings chamber music with a pulse to the stage, with Lagrimas weaving percussion and ʻukulele into strings in a performance that is sure to inspire other musicians to experiment with unexpected combinations of instruments.

It will also be Lagrimas' first time performing drumset with a string quartet. He'll showcase this unique combination in Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 7 with drumset.

The concert takes place on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at Doris Duke Theatre and Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. at Palikū Theater. Tickets are available at chambermusichawaii.org or by calling 808-489-5038, and will be available at the door.
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Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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