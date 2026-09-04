Abe Lagrimas Jr. explores "Exotic Grooves" on Classical Pacific

Percussionist, ʻukulele player and composer Abe Lagrimas Jr. will perform with the Galliard String Quartet this weekend. “Exotic Grooves” brings chamber music with a pulse to the stage, with Lagrimas weaving percussion and ʻukulele into strings in a performance that is sure to inspire other musicians to experiment with unexpected combinations of instruments.

It will also be Lagrimas' first time performing drumset with a string quartet. He'll showcase this unique combination in Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 7 with drumset.