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Jim Moffitt and "Plucked Strings" on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:42 PM HST

Jim Moffitt stopped by Morning Café to discuss Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's upcoming concert, "Plucked Strings," featuring the Galliard String Quartet with special guest, harpist Megan Conley. The program highlights the power of the plucked and poetic through the lush textures of Debussy and Ravel, and includes a piece by local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti. Flautist Lance Suzuki will also join the artists in Amy Beach's Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet.

The event takes place on April 4 7 p.m. at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. Get tickets and learn more at chambermusichawaii.org.

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Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
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