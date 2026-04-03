Jim Moffitt and "Plucked Strings" on Morning Café

Jim Moffitt stopped by Morning Café to discuss Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's upcoming concert, "Plucked Strings," featuring the Galliard String Quartet with special guest, harpist Megan Conley. The program highlights the power of the plucked and poetic through the lush textures of Debussy and Ravel, and includes a piece by local composer Leilehua Lanzilotti. Flautist Lance Suzuki will also join the artists in Amy Beach's Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet.

The event takes place on April 4 7 p.m. at UH Mānoa's Orvis Auditorium. Get tickets and learn more at chambermusichawaii.org.