Spring Wind Quintet on Morning Café

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Tommy Morrison (bassoon) and Alex Hayashi (oboe) stopped by Morning Café to discuss the Spring Wind Quintet's upcoming concert "In Transit." In what will be Hayashi's first official season with the quintet, the group will play selections from works by William Grant Still, Irving Fine, Miguel del Aguila, and Percy Grainger. They discuss the prolific nature of William Grant Still and his importance in American music and the virtuosity required to play Aguila's "Wind Quintet No. 2."

There are two opportunities to see the Spring Wind Quintet:

Doris Duke Theatre

January 17

7:00 p.m.

Palikū Theatre

January 18

4:00 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at chambermusichawaii.org.