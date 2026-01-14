© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Spring Wind Quintet on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:12 PM HST

Chamber Music Hawaiʻi's Tommy Morrison (bassoon) and Alex Hayashi (oboe) stopped by Morning Café to discuss the Spring Wind Quintet's upcoming concert "In Transit." In what will be Hayashi's first official season with the quintet, the group will play selections from works by William Grant Still, Irving Fine, Miguel del Aguila, and Percy Grainger. They discuss the prolific nature of William Grant Still and his importance in American music and the virtuosity required to play Aguila's "Wind Quintet No. 2."

There are two opportunities to see the Spring Wind Quintet:

Doris Duke Theatre
January 17
7:00 p.m.

Palikū Theatre
January 18
4:00 p.m.

Tickets and more information are available at chambermusichawaii.org.
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
