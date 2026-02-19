Galliard & Brass on Morning Café
Galliard String Quartet’s Helen Liu (violin) and Yuseon Nam (violin) visited Morning Café ahead of “Galliard & Brass,” a concert that invites audiences to chamber music favorites spanning from Renaissance to Baroque and more.
The first half of the concert will feature the Honolulu Brass playing works by Scheidt, Susato, Maurer and Bach, while the Galliard String Quartet plays Haydn’s “Lark” Quartet and Golijov’s “Tenebrae.”
The concert takes place on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Mae Zenke Orvis Auditorium in Honolulu. Tickets are available at chambermusichawaii.org, or by calling 808-489-5038, and will be available at the door.