Galliard & Brass on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published February 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM HST
Galliard String Quartet & Honolulu Brass Quintet
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi
Galliard String Quartet & Honolulu Brass Quintet

Galliard String Quartet’s Helen Liu (violin) and Yuseon Nam (violin) visited Morning Café ahead of “Galliard & Brass,” a concert that invites audiences to chamber music favorites spanning from Renaissance to Baroque and more.

The first half of the concert will feature the Honolulu Brass playing works by Scheidt, Susato, Maurer and Bach, while the Galliard String Quartet plays Haydn’s “Lark” Quartet and Golijov’s “Tenebrae.”

The concert takes place on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Mae Zenke Orvis Auditorium in Honolulu. Tickets are available at chambermusichawaii.org, or by calling 808-489-5038, and will be available at the door.
Classical Music Conversations chamber music hawaii
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
