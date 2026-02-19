Galliard & Brass on Morning Café

Galliard String Quartet’s Helen Liu (violin) and Yuseon Nam (violin) visited Morning Café ahead of “Galliard & Brass,” a concert that invites audiences to chamber music favorites spanning from Renaissance to Baroque and more.

The first half of the concert will feature the Honolulu Brass playing works by Scheidt, Susato, Maurer and Bach, while the Galliard String Quartet plays Haydn’s “Lark” Quartet and Golijov’s “Tenebrae.”