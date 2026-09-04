Galliard String Quartet, Abe Lagrimas Jr. and "Exotic Grooves" on Morning Café

Galliard String Quartet violinist Helen Liu and multi-instrumentalist Abe Lagrimas Jr. stopped by HPR-2 ahead of their “Exotic Grooves” program, a two-day concert featuring a collection of worldly grooves and melodies spanning Denmark and Russia to Cuba and Hawaiʻi.

The Galliard String Quartet welcomes Lagrimas to the mix, bringing his exceptional drumming style and technique to the chamber music stage for the first time in Hawaiʻi. In this unique collaboration, he use drums not only as a rhythmic accompaniment, but as a melodic instrument incorporating contemporary grooves and a little bit of jazz.

Together, Liu and Lagrimas preview the concert program, which includesShostakovich’s String Quartet No. 7, Kodály’s Serenade for Two Violins and Viola, Op. 12, and original works by Lagrimas.