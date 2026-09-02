HPR Social Club: Make a date with classical music

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Dear Social Club Readers,

Happy Classical Music Month! Yes, this is a thing! Last night at HPR Generation Listen's Trivia Night (that's also a thing: we pop in on first Tuesdays to Village Bottle Shop's weekly trivia to share some HPR love), I shared that President Bill Clinton designated September as Classical Music Month in 1994 — this should have been a trivia question itself!

To further add, in Proclamation 6716, Clinton shares that classical music is a celebration of artistic excellence, and that in this month we "exalt the many talented composers, conductors, and musicians who bring classical music to our ears." He also urged all Americans to observe this month with appropriate ceremonies and activities. How will you observe and celebrate? Need some ideas? Read on!

On Oʻahu: On Saturday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m., Hitbox Music Ensemble celebrates a milestone anniversary of playing live video game music at their Tenth Anniversary Concert at Cavalry by the Sea in ʻĀina Haina. Join this community of passionate musicians as they play video game music from Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy, Elder Scrolls and more, making this unique genre popular and beloved among new generations of gaming and music fans alike. The concert is free to attend; donations are accepted.

On Kauaʻi: Also on Sept. 5, the Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia presents Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "New World Symphony," with internationally renowned conductor Tito Muñoz. This symphony is one of the most frequently performed orchestral works in the world, and it opens up the Kauaʻi Concert Association's robust 2026-2027 concert season.

More Season Openers: With that, there's no shortage of live classical music events to catch as this year's concert season begins. Chamber Music Hawaiʻi opens with Exotic Grooves featuring Abe Lagrimas Jr. and the Galliard String Quartet on Sept. 4 and 5. Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra brings Mele for Maui to Kāʻanapali on Sept. 19. The Hawaiʻi Concert Society kicks off its season with Neave Trio at UH Hilo on Sept. 23. The chamber group also kicks off Honolulu Chamber Music Series' season with Neave Trio at Orvis Auditorium on Sept. 27.

And here's one more way to celebrate! HPR has been asking for your top classical music favorites for our Top 100 Classical Music Countdown. We've extended the voting deadline, but it closes tonight! Cast your vote here, then hear our countdown starting Sept. 16 on your home for classical music!

Keep scrolling for HPR Social Club's event picks for this upcoming weekend. Got something fun happening in your community or an upcoming concert or show to share? Submit it to our community calendar!

As always, thank you for reading, and happy listening,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: PRETTY PASTELS

Pastel Artists of Hawaii Members' Show 2026

Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden Visitor's Center Gallery

45-680 Luluku Rd. in Kāneʻohe

September 2 to 29, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pastel Artists of Hawaii (PAH) invites everyone to view a free exhibit highlighting recent works by members of various skill levels. On view are scenes from Hawaiʻi, portraits, still life and even a few abstracts. Enjoy views of the islands and more through the loving eyes of local artists, some of whom you can meet at the artists' reception on Sunday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. Free and open to all

Aloha Theatre

Aloha Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: CURIOUS CONUNDRUM

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Aloha Theatre

79-7384 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kealakekua

September 4 to 13

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Aloha Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" — a captivating and imaginative stage adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon. Follow Christopher Boone, a brilliant and determined teenager, as he sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. What begins as a simple investigation becomes an unforgettable journey of discovery, courage, and family secrets. $40-$60 tickets; showtimes vary; available online

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

MAMo Wearable Art Show & Māhū Madness

Mahina Choy-Ellis / PAʻI Foundation

2 Amazing Shows. 1 Weekend.

Join PAʻI Foundation at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Tapa Ballroom for two unforgettable evenings. MAMo Wearable Art Show on September 11 showcases extraordinary Native Hawaiian wearable art and fashion. Māhū Madness on September 12 celebrates the māhū community through an electrifying night of drag, music, dance, and unforgettable performances. Tickets and more information can be found at www.paifoundation.org.

KAUAʻI: SUPPORT AND SHOP

Kekaha Pop Ups

St. Theresa School Campus

8311 Kaumualiʻi Hwy. in Kekaha

Monthly, first Saturdays

Shop until you drop and support local small business owners at this monthly pop-up event. Peruse goods from crafters, jewelers, and vendors selling vintage and modern aloha wear, and enjoy sweets, food, and specialty drinks while supporting Kauaʻi's cool community vibes. See vendors and more on Instagram at @kekahapopups. Open to all

inamona.org "Duke" 2026 Summer Tour

MAUI: MOVING MOʻOLELO

Duke

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. in Kihei

September 5 and 6, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

With an opening musical performance by The Liliʻu Project – featuring John Signor, Starr Kalāhiki and Honybal Sosa, award-winning actor, writer and storyteller Moses Goods creates an unforgettable portrayal of the life of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. Proceeds from the "Duke" 2026 Summer Tour across the islands will benefit Inamona, dedicated to preserving Native Hawaiian stories by providing resources in film, storytelling and theatrical arts to the community. $26,50 to $54 tickets; available online

OʻAHU: MINDFUL MOVEMENT

Intro to Purposeful Breathing & Yang Tai Chi

ʻEwa Beach Public Library

91-950 North Road in ʻEwa Beach

Wednesday, September 9, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Trade daily chaos for calm. Discover the hidden power of your breath and mind, and learn how to channel it into the fluid, effortless flow of simple Yang Tai Chi. This beginner-friendly session hosted by AARP Hawaiʻi introduces practical breathing techniques and gentle movements that can help reduce stress, improve focus, and support overall well-being. No experience necessary. Register here; free and open to all

Live from the Atherton — October Events

Just announced! Join HPR for October events, Live from the Atherton!



October 1 @ 6 p.m.: Shar Tuiʻasoa - What We Make Matters: Art, Authenticity, and Hope in Difficult Times - GET TICKETS

October 3 @ 3 p.m.: HPR x The Moth - The Cutting Room Floor - GET TICKETS

October 8 @ 6 p.m.: Bill Dorman - Speaking Up: Politics, the First Amendment and You - GET TICKETS

October 17 @ 6 p.m.: Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana’s 50th Commemoration Album Celebration - GET TICKETS

Seating is limited and our shows often sell out, so we strongly encourage you to secure your tickets in advance.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Listen on demand to past performances here

Heard on The Conversation: True crime play involving the will of Hawaiʻi's queen debuts at Kumu Kahua Theatre

Kumu Kahua Theatre Cast members of the "The Queen's Will," from left to right: Sean T.C. O'Malley, Reb Beau Allen, Hōkū Gilbert, Maile Kapuaʻala, Darryl Soriano, and Reyn Afaga.

Kumu Kahua Theatre kicks off its 56th season with an unknown story. The downtown theater is known for elevating Hawaiʻi stories. And “The Queen’s Will” opened the season.

The Conversation spoke to playwright Sean T.C. O'Malley about the storyline. He is known for a trilogy about Robert Wilcox, Hawaiʻi's first delegate to Congress.

But “The Queen’s Will” focuses on the drama swirling around his wife, who was accused of falsifying Liliʻuokalani's will and stood trial for fraud.

O'Malley said Queen Liliʻuokalani did have a will in 1909 that went through several legal contests, but at the time of death in 1917, another will surfaced.

“There were people who signed documents about what the will was, and then they recanted their testimony, and eventually went to trial, resulting in the trial of the century, which was taking Princess Theresa to trial for conspiracy and forgery,” he said.

Initially, O'Malley wasn’t too drawn to the story, but after reading hundreds of articles, he became more interested. Hear the full conversation on demand