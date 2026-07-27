Pastel Artists of Hawaii Member's Show 2026

Meet the Artists Reception: Sunday, September 6, 1-3pm

Pastel Artists of Hawaii (PAH) invites everyone to view a FREE exhibit highlighting recent works by members of various skill levels.

PAH is a Hawaii-wide group of artists who produce works using at least 80% soft, sometimes known as dry, pastels. Used for hundreds of years by the likes of Mary Cassatt, Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso, and Pierre-August Renoir, soft pastels are nothing more than pigment (or color) held in a stick form by a minimum amount of binder, allowing the artists many ways of applying and manipulating the color.

Scenes from Hawaii tend to feature prominently in PAH paintings, but you can also see portraits, still life, and even a few abstracts. Come see some views of the islands and more through the loving eyes of these local artists.