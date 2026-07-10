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The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Aloha Theatre presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — a captivating and imaginative stage adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon. Follow Christopher Boone, a brilliant and determined teenager, as he sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. What begins as a simple investigation becomes an unforgettable journey of discovery, courage, and family secrets. Filled with inventive staging, humor, and heart, this award-winning play offers a unique perspective on the world and the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when we dare to venture beyond our comfort zones. Join us at Aloha Theatre for an inspiring theatrical experience.

Aloha Theatre
$10-$25
Every week through Sep 14, 2026.
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
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Event Supported By

Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
apachawaii.org

Artist Group Info

Aloha Theatre
info@alohatheatre.com
http://www.alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794
Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com
www.alohatheatre.com