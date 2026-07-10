Aloha Theatre presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — a captivating and imaginative stage adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon. Follow Christopher Boone, a brilliant and determined teenager, as he sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. What begins as a simple investigation becomes an unforgettable journey of discovery, courage, and family secrets. Filled with inventive staging, humor, and heart, this award-winning play offers a unique perspective on the world and the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when we dare to venture beyond our comfort zones. Join us at Aloha Theatre for an inspiring theatrical experience.