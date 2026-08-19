Kekaha Pop Ups
Kekaha Pop Ups
1ST SATURDAYS OF THE MONTH 9AM TO 2PM
@ 8311 Kaumualii Hwy. St. Theresa School Campus.
Public pop up event featuring local small business owners. Crafters, jewelers, vintage & modern aloha wear, designers, sweets, food, speciality drinks + community vibes
Instagram: @kekahapopups or @dat.titaivy
St. Theresa School Campus
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Sep 04, 2027.
Artist Group Info
ivytianaa@gmail.com
St. Theresa School Campus
8311 Kaumualii HwyKekaha, Hawaii 96752
8086352518
ivytianaa@gmail.com