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Kekaha Pop Ups

Kekaha Pop Ups

1ST SATURDAYS OF THE MONTH 9AM TO 2PM
@ 8311 Kaumualii Hwy. St. Theresa School Campus.

Public pop up event featuring local small business owners. Crafters, jewelers, vintage & modern aloha wear, designers, sweets, food, speciality drinks + community vibes

Instagram: @kekahapopups or @dat.titaivy

St. Theresa School Campus
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Sep 04, 2027.

Artist Group Info

ivytianaa@gmail.com
St. Theresa School Campus
8311 Kaumualii Hwy
Kekaha, Hawaii 96752
8086352518
ivytianaa@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/kekahapopups/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet