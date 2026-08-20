HPR Social Club: Plug into something good

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR's Communication & Digital Marketing Manager, Ashley Brown.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Tropical storm Lala has moved on, but she left her mark: downed trees, damaged homes, destroyed roads and many left without power. Lala came in strong and hard for our community on the Island of Hawaiʻi. This particular line from the story on The Conversation's interview with Kolby Moser, touched my heart — "Kaʻū people are so resilient and so helpful. They will jump in to help their neighbor without hesitation, and that's just the kind of people that they are." Moments like this remind us why community matters, and this weekend it showed in a big way.

My first time guest writing for the Social Club was after experiencing the Kona Low flooding on the North Shore and I find myself here again, writing, observing the theme that shines so bright in moments of natural disaster. Community is what makes challenges bearable. Community is what keeps us moving forward when life around us is in flux. Community is what keeps Hawaiʻi Public Radio available to each and every one of us, especially in these moments of need. Our CEO, Meredith Artley, shared, "One friend texted a video of the long extension cord running from her powerless house to her neighbor's, so that her mom could listen to her Sunday morning HPR-2." That's the kind of thing that sticks with you: routines held together by an extension cord and a caring neighbor.

Recovery takes different shapes for different people and sometimes it looks like getting outside and being with the ones you love. Here's what's happening this weekend:

From Thursday to Sunday on Oʻahu, you can support local businesses at the 32nd Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

Want to take a trip to the North Shore? Saturday morning, take a stroll through the Waialua Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waialua Sugar Mill. It's a great place to grab all your fresh fruits and veggies and visit our local vendors!

Last but certainly not least, end the weekend with some restorative yoga under the stars, Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at ʻEhukai Beach Park.

Until next time, Ciao!

Ashley

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: COOL KEIKI - Kids Markets at Farm Lovers' Pearlridge

Kids Markets at Farm Lovers' Pearlridge

Pearlridge Farmer's Market

98-180 Kamehameha Hwy. in ʻAiea

Saturday, August 22, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Calling all keiki entrepreneurs! The Kid's Markets gives children ages 5 to 17 the opportunity to experience the power of entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership through safe and fun market events. Vendor registration ends at 8 a.m. on Aug. 21 for this keiki-run taking place Saturday morning at the Makai parking lot of Pearlridge Shopping Center. Vendor registration is $35; the market is open to all

OʻAHU: BAO BATTLE - Battle of the Bao

Battle of the Bao

ʻAʻala Park

280 N. King St. in Honolulu

Saturday, August 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate National Bao Bun Day in true local style at the Battle of the Bao , happening in the heart of Honolulu’s Chinatown. This free, family-friendly event invites you to sample bao (while supplies last), vote for your favorites, and watch local restaurants compete for the title of “Best Bao/Manapua.” Free and open to all

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN LIVING WONDER

Maui Ocean Center connects you with the wonders of Hawaiʻi’s marine life, whether it’s walking through an underwater tunnel surrounded by sharks and rays or coming eye-to-eye with a humpback whale in an immersive 3D film experience. New this year is an expanded octopus (heʻe) habitat within the Living Reef exhibit, which also features stunning displays of native and endemic corals. Take a deeper dive at mauioceancenter.com.

KAUAʻI: QUALITY QUILTS - Garden Isle Quilters Exhibit and Sale

Garden Isle Quilters Exhibit and Sale

Kukui Grove Center

3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Hwy. in Līhu‘e

Daily through August 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy the last days of the Kauaʻi Society of Artists Gallery's diverse display of quilts. From functional to fine art quilts, plus much more, all items are carefully handcrafted by Garden Isle Quilters artists. Items are available for purchase and ready to carry away, with select items donating 100% of proceeds to local non-profit KOKO (Kauaʻi ʻŌpio Keiki Orchestra). The KSA Gallery is located behind Longs Drugs. Open to all

Lee Tonouchi, Live from the Atherton at HPR in June 2026

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: PIDGIN POETRY - Poetry Fest - Reading and Talk Story with Lee Tonouchi

Poetry Fest - Reading and Talk Story with Lee Tonouchi

Basically Books

334 Kilauea Ave. in Hilo

Wednesday, August 26, 3 to 5 p.m.

Head to Basically Books in Hilo for a reading and talk story session with Hawaiʻi poet laureate Lee Tonouchi and special guest Lani Park. This event is part of his Hawaiʻi Island tour of poetry, stories, and laughter, with Tonouchi continuing his talk story events at the Thelma Parker Memorial Public & School Library and the Honokaʻa Heritage Center on Aug. 27. Free and open to all

thianchai sitthikongsak/Getty Images / Moment RF, AARP Hawaiʻi

MAUI: CARING CONVERSATION - Pau Hana! Conversations About Caring

Pau Hana! Conversations About Caring

Maui Coffee Attic

59 Kanoa St. in Wailuku

Wednesday, August 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Helping mom with appointments? Picking up meds for grandpa? Making more check‑in calls than you used to? That’s often how caring for an older loved one begins—and you’re not alone. AARP Hawaiʻi hosts a free, pau hana conversation to bring people together to share experiences, exchange practical ideas, and learn about local resources that can make the next steps easier. Registration required; open to all

📸 Out and about at an event in your community? Snap a photo (or a selfie) and send it our way with your first name and location. We may share it in a future newsletter or on HPR's digital platforms.

📻 Heard recently on HPR-1

"Tropical Storm Lala leaves thousands without power in Hawaiʻi"

Tropical Storm Lala was downgraded from a hurricane before hitting Hawaii over the weekend but has nonetheless left devastation in its wake.

Here & Now's Rob Schmitz talks with Bill Dorman of Hawai'i Public Media to get the latest on the damage and recovery efforts.

Listen on demand

Here & Now airs Monday to Friday, 9 to 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Get local news and more with the Akamai Recap, HPR's weekday afternoon newsletter. Subscribe now

ICYMI: A one-man show about Duke Kahanamoku is rooted in aloha

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz and Moses Goods.

The stormy conditions caused by Tropical Storm Lala are forcing the rescheduling of many events due to concerns about public safety.

The Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Fest, a 10-day annual event of competitive surfing, swimming, and paddling events, is postponing some races. It was set to kick off last Friday.

One event that is a go is a first: a dramatic one-man show about Duke’s life. It is scheduled for Aug. 20 at Blue Note Hawaii on Oʻahu.

The Conversation spoke to actor Moses Goods, who wrote the one-man show more than a decade ago. Goods told HPR that he hadn’t performed the show in about six to seven years until he was approached to bring it back. Listen on demand to the interview

“Duke” will be touring four different islands. For more information, click here.

Submit your Classical Music Faves!

Ahead of September's "Classical Music Month," share your top classical music picks with HPR. We'll celebrate with a Top 100 countdown of listener favorites beginning Sept. 16 on HPR-2.

Submissions close Aug. 31.

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