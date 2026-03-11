Celebrate National Bao Bun Day in true local style at the Battle of the Bao, a free, family-friendly event happening on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at ʻAʻala Park in the heart of Honolulu’s Chinatown.

Hosted by the Trust for Public Land in partnership with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the event celebrates the cultural and culinary significance of bao—known locally as manapua—while bringing the community together to support Honolulu’s Chinatown and its local restaurants.

Competitors include:

Sing Cheong Yuan

Royal Kitchen

Hawaii Dim Sum & Seafood

Mei Sum Dim Sum

Tai Pan Dim Sum

Judges' panel includes:

Madeleine Au (Narcissus Queen)

Kumu Iwalani Tseu (Kumu hula, author, founder of Iwalani Foundation)

Carol Fukunaga (State Senate of District 11)

Carol Lin (Former national news broadcast and anchor)

The free, family-friendly event invites the public to sample bao (while supplies last), vote for their favorites, and watch local favorites compete for the title of “Best Bao/Manapua” in front of a panel of community judges.

Beyond the friendly competition, Battle of the Bao reflects the continued effort to activate ʻAʻala Park as a welcoming gathering place. It also celebrates the small businesses and cultural traditions that make Chinatown unique.

Event Details: Battle of the Bao

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: ʻAʻala Park, 280 N King St, Honolulu, HI 96817

Admission: Free