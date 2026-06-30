Pau Hana! Conversations About Caring

Helping your mom with appointments? Picking up meds for your grandpa? Making more check‑in calls than you used to? That’s often how caring for an older loved one begins—and you’re not alone.

Join AARP Hawaiʻi for a free, pau hana conversation. This lightly guided group discussion brings people together to share experiences, exchange practical ideas, and learn about local resources that can make the next steps easier.

Facilitated by Heather Greenwood, University of Hawaii Manoa Extension, Maui Office - Aging and Intergenerational Programs

Limited to 30 participants. Registration required. Refreshments provided