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Kids Markets at Farm Lover's Pearlridge Farmers Market

Kids Markets at Farm Lover's Pearlridge Farmers Market

The Kid's Markets is a non-profit, award-winning program, teaching children about the power of entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership through safe and fun market events. We are in nearly 370 cities across the country.
We have reached over 65 thousand kid entrepreneurs.

We provide children ages 5-17 with the experience of a high volume of authentic customer interactions. This
creates an ideal environment for learning life-defining lessons about freedom and hard work that they'll
carry throughout their lives.

Pearlridge Farmer's Market
$35.00
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kids Markets
lhigham@kidsmarkets.com
Kidsmarkets.com
Pearlridge Farmer's Market
98-180 Kamehameha Hwy
Aiea, Hawaii 96701
lhigham@kidsmarkets.com
kidsmarkets.com