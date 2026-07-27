Kids Markets at Farm Lover's Pearlridge Farmers Market

The Kid's Markets is a non-profit, award-winning program, teaching children about the power of entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership through safe and fun market events. We are in nearly 370 cities across the country.

We have reached over 65 thousand kid entrepreneurs.

We provide children ages 5-17 with the experience of a high volume of authentic customer interactions. This

creates an ideal environment for learning life-defining lessons about freedom and hard work that they'll

carry throughout their lives.