Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Lala

On Aug. 15 and 16, Hurricane Lala caused widespread damage and flooding across Hawaiʻi.

The state is still recovering from the storm's impact. Many families are without power or water; others without housing. Hawaiʻi Public Radio has created a list of ways you can access resources and help those impacted by the hurricane.

How to donate:

Monetary donations for Hurricane Lala



Vibrant Hawaiʻi: Provides food, water, tarps, cleanup supplies, and chainsaw support to impacted communities. To donate, click here.

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation: Donations to its Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund support nonprofits and organizations delivering direct services to those affected by Lala. It has already dispersed funds to Vibrant Hawaiʻi for community-led response efforts and The Salvation Army Hilo Corps for food distribution. To donate, click here.

Global Empowerment Mission: Allows Hawaiʻi-based team to assist community with immediate needs. To donate, click here.

The Salvation Army: Provides meals across Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, and Oʻahu. To donate, click here.

Catholic Charities Hawaii: Provides critical assistance to families impacted by Hurricane Lala. To donate, click here.

World Central Kitchen: Serves meals to families in Hilo. To donate, click here.

LāHui Foundation: Helps families rebuild in the weeks after Hurricane Lala. To donate, click here.

Hawaiian Council: Provides free cesspool pumping for families in impacted areas and deploys personnel, equipment, and resources to affected communities. To donate, click here.

Hawaiian Humane Society: Supports displaced animals post-Hurricane Lala. To donate, click here.

Hawaiʻi Mutual Aid Network: Donate to specific families, businesses, and farms. To donate, click here.

ʻO Kaʻū Kākou: Provides supplies and support for those impacted in Kaʻū. To donate, click here.

Hawaiʻi Farmers Union: Support farmers, ranchers, and fishers who were impacted by the hurricane. To donate, click here.

Food and supply donations



Lāhui Foundation: Collecting charcoal grills, charcoal, and lighters in Hilo to help families cook hot meals. To learn more, click here.

Simply Sisters by Lola Miller Designs: Collecting water, propane, gas, and non perishables in Hilo for families in need. To learn more, click here.

LIV Pregnancy and Women's Wellness: Collecting water, baby supplies, grocery gift cards, and other essentials on Hawaiʻi Island for the Kaʻū district. To learn more, click here.

Hawaii Workers Center: Offers assistance funds for workers impacted by the hurricane. To donate, click here.



How to obtain resources:

General assistance



Kualoa-Heʻeia Ecumenical Youth Project: Offers water, hot meals, bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and device charging for hurricane victims. To learn more, click here. To apply for assistance, click here.

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies: Offers car seats, breast pumps, cribs, and other baby essentials. To learn more, click here.

Financial assistance



Catholic Charities Hawaii: Provides short-term housing, utility, and automobile payments for families with dependent children. To apply, click here.

Hawaii Mutual Aid Network: Apply for financial support either as an individual or a business. To apply, click here.

Hawaii Workers Center: Workers impacted by the hurricane can apply for a one-time assistance fund. To apply, click here.

Tagnawa Hawaiʻi: Those who were impacted by the hurricane and are simultaneously experiencing gender-based violence can apply for direct cash assistance. To apply, click here.

Report damage

Each Hawaiʻi county is asking residents to submit a report following the storm. This will will help county and state officials assess damage and make the case when applying for federal funds.

