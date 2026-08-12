HPR Social Club: Step into something new

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR's VP of Programming and Content Development, Russell Subiono.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha mai kākou!

As the days get hotter, I'm doing everything I can to keep my cool. That's why I'm highlighting a literal cool event on Oʻahu. It's a free community screening of the award-winning documentary "Uncle Bullyʻs Surf Skool" at Wai Kai in ʻEwa Beach.

It follows Maui surf instructor Robert “Bully” Kotter and his work to mentor underserved youth in Lahaina during the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming began before the August 2023 wildfires and continued afterward, documenting the challenges faced by Kotter and the community during the first phases of recovery. I not only got teary-eyed watching this, which rarely happens, but I was also inspired to do more for my community. You can catch it for free at 6 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 14 at The LookOut restaurant in the Wai Kai water park.

Turning my attention to my home island of Hawaiʻi Island, I've got two events that make me wish I was back there for the weekend.

First up, Saturday morning drag races! I love the smell of burning rubber in the morning. It's a chance to watch a spectrum of racers — from high school students to seasoned veterans — hit the Hilo Drag Strip to test their appetites for speed on the quarter-mile track. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.!

Then, there's the 2026 Hawaii Island Agrifood Summit in my hometown of Waimea! It's an event celebrating the people, partnerships and initiatives strengthening the island's agrifood system. The free, family-friendly event on Saturday, August 15, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Waimea District Park will feature live local music, activities for all ages and local food and craft vendors. Plus, community organizations will share programs and resources that support local agriculture and food systems.

Gratuitous speed and local grinds all in one day — man, I miss home! Got something fun happening in your corner that you want us to know about? Submit it to our community calendar.

Aloha!

Russell

Update: The 2026 Hawaii Island Agrifood Summit has been postponed due to possible incoming storms.

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details are subject to change, especially due to weather and possible incoming storms. Read more here.

Check the organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: LIBRARY LOVE - Big Island Book Sale

Big Island Book Sale

Kailua-Kona Public Library

75-138 Hualalai Rd. in Kailua Kona

Friday, August 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Head over to Kailua-Kona to catch the monthly Friends of the Libraries, Kona (F.O.L.K.) book sale. This month, expect to find a large selection of Collectible books, Hawaiiana, Non-Fiction, Paperback Fiction, jigsaw puzzles, and Children’s books. Most books are only $2. Proceeds support the libraries of Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: KŪPUNA CONNECTIONS - Nā Kūpuna O Kauaʻi

okauailoa.com

Nā Kūpuna O Kauaʻi volunteers

Nā Kūpuna O Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall

4191 Hardy Street in Līhu‘e

Saturday, August 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nā Kūpuna O Legacy of Aloha hosts a day full of aloha to honor the lives of nā kūpuna on Kaua‘i. The day includes craft vendors and resource tables, hula performance, a special guest appearance by Tsunami Taiko Drummers, an honoree ceremony, silent auction, and more to support Kauaʻiʻs kūpuna. Meet old friends and make new ones. $35 pre-sale tickets available at Aprilz Heavenly Hair Salon in Kapaʻa and Umiʻs in Waimea; $45 at the door

MAUI: KEEP ON DANCIN' - Footloose the Musical

Footloose the Musical

Historic Iao Theater

68 N. Market St. in Wailuku

Saturday, August 15 & 22 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program Presents "Footloose the Musical." The explosive movie musical bursts onto the stage with dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling, Oscar-nominated score. Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. Cut loose and find your rhythm in this high-energy musical celebration of friendship, courage, and the power of music! $10 tickets, available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: THEATRIC THRILLS - Kahilu Theatre Open House & Season Launch

Kahilu Theatre Open House & Season Launch

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Waimea

Sunday, August 16, 12 to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the launch of Kahilu's 2026-2027 season at a festive community Open House where they're throwing open the doors for an afternoon of live performances, behind-the-scenes fun, food trucks, and connection. This all-ages, community-focused event is your chance to enjoy performances and sneak peeks from local artists, meet and mingle with community groups, and discover what's ahead at the theatre. No RSVP required; come by and be part of the fun. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: SUPERCOOL CANINES - Going to the Dogs SurFUR ComPETItion 2026

Courtesy of Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest The Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition.

Going to the Dogs SurFUR ComPETItion 2026

Baby Queens Surf Break

2715 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikīkī

Thursday, August 20, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs SurFur ComPETition is a one-of-a-kind pet- and family-friendly event in Waikīkī. Check out the PAWS ON THE NOSE Tandem Surf Classic with animals riding tandem with their owners on surfboards or SUP, and the invite-only division featuring high-caliber solo surf dog athletes. It's part of The Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest, which runs August 14 to 24 to celebrate the culture of Hawai’i, with hula, film presentations, music performances, and more. Free to attend

September is "Classical Music Month!"

Help us celebrate with a countdown of your favorite composers and compositions.

Share your top favorites and tune in beginning Sept. 16 to hear our Top 100 countdown!

Submissions close Aug. 31.

Cast your vote

ICYMI: Waikīkī gallery offers Hawaiʻi-based artists a space for community and support

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Artists Danielle Rush and Mouse Hawaii hold their artwork at The ART House on July 16, 2026. The gallery officially opened in May.

Danielle Rush is the force behind The ART House, an up-and-coming gallery in Waikīkī that seeks to highlight and connect local artists.

The gallery is located at the Waikīkī Marriott Resort & Spa. Aside from Rush’s work, it showcases pieces by over 20 local artists and 30 small businesses, representing every major island in the state. Featured artists include Kris Goto, Judd Boloker, Marionette Taboniar, and Danielle Burnside.

Hear more from HPR's Annabelle Ink. Listen on demand.