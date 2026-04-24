You're Invited to Our Kahilu Theatre Open House & Season Launch!

Celebrate the launch of our new season at a festive community Open House on Sunday, August 16, 2026. From 12:00 to 4:00 PM, we’re throwing open the doors for an afternoon of live performances, behind-the-scenes fun, food trucks, and connection — and you’re invited.

This FREE, all-ages community-focused event is your chance to:

🎟 Buy tickets as they go on sale to the public

🎶 Enjoy performances and sneak peeks from local artists

🤝 Meet and mingle with community groups

🎭 Discover what’s ahead in our exciting new season

Whether you’re a long-time patron or discovering Kahilu for the first time, we welcome you to join in the celebration. No RSVP required — just come and be part of the fun!