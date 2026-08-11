Tropical Storm Lala heading toward Hawaiʻi

For the latest on the storm, read HPR's most recent story, which is being updated as new information becomes available.

Gov. Josh Green has declared a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Lala, which may strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the islands.

Tropical Storm Lala is about 600 miles off the coast of Hilo. The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for Hawaiʻi Island.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit Hawaiʻi Island starting Friday, and storm conditions could persist through the weekend across the state. Several events scheduled across the island have been canceled or postponed, including the county's two-day agrifood summit.

Most of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will close midday on Friday, but Kilauea Military Camp, Volcano House and the A-frame cabins at Nāmakanipaio will remain open for registered guests.

Hawaiʻi Island public schools will be open on Friday, but campuses will close at 5:30 p.m. All campus activities and events scheduled for 5:30 p.m. or later are canceled.

Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda has urged residents to prepare for severe weather.

"Take the time to check on your home and follow official County channels, including our emergency alerts, and local news sources for updates,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Storm Lala is expected to produce 5-10 inches of rain across Hawaiʻi Island and Maui. Parts of Hawaiʻi Island may get up to 25 inches of rain.

Next to Big Island, Maui County faces some of the highest potential for heavy rain and strong winds. Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said conditions could quickly turn dangerous, especially on roads and near streams and steep areas.

"We need everyone to understand the risks where they live and know what they will do if conditions change,” he said.

Other county leaders have told their communities to take notice of storm conditions as well.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said on Thursday that emergency responders and city agencies were finishing their preparations for the storm.

"I am asking everyone on Oʻahu to do the same. Use today to finish what you need to do," he said.

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami's office advised Kauaʻi residents that risk of the impending storm may build through the weekend and that county facilities and services could close with little to no notice.

Residents and visitors can sign up for emergency alerts here.

The City and County of Honolulu has canceled special Saturday hours on Aug. 15 for behind-the-wheel road tests and driver's license and state identification card renewals. All driver licensing centers and satellite city halls will be closed.

The storm is expected to cause dangerously high surf and rip currents statewide, particularly on south-facing shores. Duke's Waikiki has postponed their annual Ocean Mile Swim to Saturday, Aug. 22. As a precaution, the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department plans to send out rescue operators to conduct additional patrols along the South Shore on Friday.