Intro to Purposeful Breathing & Yang Tai Chi
Intro to Purposeful Breathing & Yang Tai Chi
Trade daily chaos for calm. Discover the hidden power of your breath and mind, and learn how to channel it into the fluid, effortless flow of simple Yang Tai Chi. This beginner-friendly session introduces practical breathing techniques and gentle movements that can help reduce stress, improve focus, and support overall well-being. No experience necessary.
ʻEwa Beach Public Library
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
AARP Hawaiʻi
hiaarp@aarp.org
ʻEwa Beach Public Library
91-950 North RoadEwa Beach, Hawaii 96706