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Intro to Purposeful Breathing & Yang Tai Chi

Intro to Purposeful Breathing & Yang Tai Chi

Trade daily chaos for calm. Discover the hidden power of your breath and mind, and learn how to channel it into the fluid, effortless flow of simple Yang Tai Chi. This beginner-friendly session introduces practical breathing techniques and gentle movements that can help reduce stress, improve focus, and support overall well-being. No experience necessary.

ʻEwa Beach Public Library
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

AARP Hawaiʻi
hiaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/hi
ʻEwa Beach Public Library
91-950 North Road
Ewa Beach, Hawaii 96706