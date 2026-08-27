HPR Social Club: Threads that bring us together

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

HPR's Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hey hi hello, Social Clubbers!

As we all find our footing in the wake of the recent Hurricane Lala, it has been powerful to once again witness the collective spirit of our community. If you're still looking for ways to lend a hand or get involved, please check out this list of ways you can help those impacted by the hurricane and access resources here.

Let’s show some love to our local event planners who bring us events to celebrate and community to weave ourselves into. First off, I am excited to say it's finally here! After months of seeing this in my feed, we get to celebrate 50 Years of the Honolulu Intertribal Powwow. Join the Hoʻopili Tribal Council this weekend, August 29 and 30, on Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park. It's a historic half-century milestone honoring the founders and performers who preserve American Indian, Alaska Native, and First Nations heritage.

Instead of Magic Island, if you’re looking for a bit of magic to pop from the page, head over to the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre this weekend to see The Hobbit. What's neat about this is that it features only five actors who use everyday objects to build a whole world inside Tutu's garage. This show celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Theatre for Young Audiences program at UH Mānoa, with all proceeds supporting the program's future. Tickets are just $15, a teeny price to pay to support the next generation of local storytellers!

Maybe the events above didn't catch your eye? May I share that I was lucky enough to see Izik for the first time here at HPR with Live from the Atherton last fall (listen to the performance, available on demand here), and he's currently flying high after winning Alternative Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 49th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards! He's bringing KŌWĀ: Ka Summer (reprise) to the Leeward Theatre at Leeward Community College for one night only this Friday, August 28, at 7 p.m.. Don't miss the chance to see one of the best, live!

Got something fun happening in your corner that you want us to know about? Submit it to our community calendar!

Stay safe, stay curious, and we'll see you out there!

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Maui Public Art Corps Perfect Days

"Perfect Days" Installation Blessing & Public Unveiling

Lāhainā Think Space at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

275 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Thursday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Head to the unveiling of Perfect Days, a collection of four animated short films inspired by stories shared through Hui Moʻolelo: Lāhainā. Created in collaboration with community storytellers as part of the ongoing research and development process for the future Lāhainā Memorial Project, the films will be on view exclusively at the Lāhainā Think Space before becoming available online on September 14. RSVP to the unveiling is requested; sign up here. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: CREATIVE COMMUNITY - Super Saturday: Creative Micronesia

Super Saturday: Creative Micronesia

Capitol Modern: The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum

250 South Hotel St. in Honolulu

Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a family day with music and art celebrating all things Oceania. Work with Micronesian and Pacific Islands artists for hands-on activities, including coconut frond weaving, printmaking, and drawing while you enjoy music of Micronesia by Xavier Fethal. Vendors will be selling Micronesian islands-inspired jewelry, apparel, art and more. Free and open to all

SPONSORED EVENT LISTING

Manoa Valley Theatre 2026-2027 Season

At Mānoa Valley Theatre, everything we do starts with our community. Our season invites audiences to laugh, reflect, and be challenged; to see themselves, and one another, in new ways. From bold contemporary works to unforgettable musicals and local stories, MVT celebrates the experiences that connect us. Join us for a season of powerful storytelling, meaningful conversation, and the shared humanity that makes live theatre essential to our community. Learn more.

"Voices Behind Barbed Wire" - Film Screening

Mitchell Pauole Community Center

90 Ainoa St. in Kaunakakai

Saturday, August 29, 3 p.m.

Honouliuli National Historic Site, in partnership with Maui County, hosts a screening of "Voices Behind Barbed Wire" on Molokaʻi. This local doc features stories from Japanese Americans about their time in WWII confinement camps in Hawai‘i. You can also check out the Honouliuli NHS pop-up exhibit display at the Molokaʻi Public Library in coordination with the film. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: COOL KARAOKE - Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse

Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse

4411 Kikowaena St. in Līhuʻe

Saturday, August 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Break out your poodle skirts, leather jackets, cat-eye glasses and all your favorite retro style for an unforgettable night of music and fun! Step back into the fabulous '50s and '60s for an evening filled with karaoke, laughter and classic throwback hits. All ages are welcome. $5 presale, $10 at the door; available online; open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SUNSET SONGS - Sunset Sessions at Talk Story Bar: Ledward Kaapana

Sunset Sessions at Talk Story Bar: Ledward Kaapana

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

72-300 Maheawalu Dr. in Kona

Sunday, August 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

The local community is invited to Sunday Sessions at Talk Story Bar, a golden-hour gathering of live music and moʻolelo, set against the sunset over Kahuwai Bay. Beloved local musicians join Kona Village's own Paris DeCambra to celebrate the songs and traditions that have shaped Hawaiʻi across generations. Ledward Kaapana headlines this Sunday's sunset session. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: TECH TOGETHER - Kupuna Tech Support with Tech Savvy Teens

Kupuna Tech Support with Tech Savvy Teens

Na Lama Kukui

530 N. Nimitz Hwy., 2nd floor

Wednesday, September 2, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Need help with your smartphone, tablet, or computer? Join Tech Savvy Teens for a free, friendly tech support event designed just for kupuna. This event provides one-on-one assistance without jargon or pressure. Bring your questions and your device, and get help with video calling, online safety, apps and everyday tech challenges. Leave feeling more connected and confident. Register to attend here; free and open to all

Live from the Atherton — Save the dates

A captivated audience takes in a live performance from Keilani and her supporting musicians.

Mark your calendar! We have exciting Live from the Atherton events coming up this fall.



October 1: Storytellers' Series: Shar Tuiʻasoa - What We Make Matters: Art, Authenticity, and Hope in Difficult Times

October 3: HPR x The Moth: The Cutting Room Floor

October 17: Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana's 50th Commemoration Album Celebration

Tickets will be available in September. Get early access to select Live from the Atherton events when you subscribe to HPR's Station Updates newsletter (pro-tip: the next edition goes out tomorrow, so subscribe today!). Or, follow us on Instagram and Facebook for Live from the Atherton announcements.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Watch past Live from the Atherton performances here

Courtesy of Amber Aguirre Sculptor of U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono signing in American Sign Language.

On view soon: Exhibit in Downtown Honolulu spotlights the artwork of marginalized communities

Coming next month to the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu is an exhibit called “Marginalized: Portraits in Identity and Sign,” on view from Sept. 2 to 26.

The collection of artworks features 14 busts representing diverse figures, including U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (pictured above, signing "woman" in American Sign Language), Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Oman and LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.

“It’s normal to be abnormal,” said Hawaiʻi Island-based sculptor Amber Aguirre. She said the artworks seek to redefine heroism by celebrating people marginalized by disability, relationship, sexual orientation or race.

“I want to reclaim the historic, sculptural form of the bust, and honor individuals whose lives have been shaped by exclusion rather than inclusion,” Aguirre said. “Because they differ from the social and cultural norms that have historically held power and privilege. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more. Listen to the interview