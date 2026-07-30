Kupuna Tech Support with Tech Savvy Teens

Need help with your smartphone, tablet, or computer? Join Tech Savvy Teens for a free, friendly tech support event designed just for kupuna. This event provides one-on-one assistance without jargon or pressure. You'll get patient guidance to help you feel more confident using your devices. Bring your questions and your device, and get help with video calling, online safety, apps, and everyday tech challenges. You can also sit in on short, easy-to-follow mini sessions throughout the morning. Come experience a welcoming, intergenerational event where learning goes both ways--and leave feeling more connected and confident.

This event is hosted by Tech Savvy Teens as part of Tech Week, in collaboration with AARP Hawaii and Spectrum. Registration will take place through the host organization.

All information shared with Tech Savvy Teens during registration is subject to their privacy policies.