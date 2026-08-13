"Perfect Days" Installation Blessing & Public Unveiling

Join us for the unveiling of Perfect Days, a collection of four animated short films by award-winning artist Richard O'Connor inspired by stories shared through Hui Moʻolelo: Lāhainā. Featuring the voices of Trinity Scanlan, Kyla Nahoʻoikaika, Nayah Smith, Noelle Storer, Kanoelani Kenolio, Hōkū Delatori, Cornelio Bancaco Jr., Tom Fujita, and Dean Tokishi, the films were created in collaboration with community storytellers as part of the ongoing research and development process for the future Lāhainā Memorial Project. Following the unveiling, the films will be on view exclusively at the Lāhainā Think Space at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center before becoming available online on September 14, 2026.

RSVP: https://bit.ly/45pon1q

