Izik - Live from the Atherton

Izik is a Hawaii-based Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer-songwriter known for his soulful vocals and emotionally resonant lyrical storytelling. Raised in the islands, with familial roots in Molokai, Izik brings a deep sense of place and cultural connection to every project and performance. In 2025, Izik unveiled his most personal and expansive work to date - his album Kōwā. The songs on the album move fluidly across genres - blending folk, R-and-B, country, reggae and contemporary Hawaiian. Izik says Kōwā is a celebration of his life and a love letter to Moananuiākea. Itʻs a snapshot of how much he is loved by his ʻohana and friends. And a testament to the power we all have within us when we choose to call upon our kupuna and lean on our friends.

He paid a visit to our Atherton Performing Arts Studio on November 29, 2025. He was joined on-stage by Maile Kaho, Jenn Wright, and Lena Robbins on background vocals, and Shawn Pimental on drums, and Paul Nelson on bass.