Kauai Concert Sinfonia Presents Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 "New World Symphony" with Conductor Tito Muñoz

Begin the 2026–2027 season with an unforgettable evening as the Kauaʻi Concert Sinfonia returns to the stage under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Tito Muñoz.

Experience Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 "From the New World," one of the most beloved and frequently performed orchestral works in the world. Composed following Dvořák's visit to America, this iconic masterpiece reflects the spirit of discovery, hope, and cultural inspiration. The concert will feature the acclaimed chamber orchestra arrangement by Iain Farrington, bringing fresh intimacy and brilliance to this timeless work.

Adding to its remarkable legacy, a recording of the New World Symphony even accompanied astronauts on a historic journey to the Moon, symbolizing humanity's enduring spirit of exploration.

Consider upgrading to Premium seating + post-concert backstage Reception where select Sinfonia musicians will jam together! Join us as we launch a new season of extraordinary music with one of the greatest symphonic works ever composed. Whether you're a lifelong classical music enthusiast or attending your first concert, this powerful performance is the perfect way to begin the season.