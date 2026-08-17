OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa World Manta Day Celebration

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa, in partnership with the Manta Pacific Research Foundation, presents its 5th annual World Manta Day Celebration. The event will feature interactive exhibits, keiki crafts and the world-premiere screening of a new educational manta ray feature produced by Polu Kai Media. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear from leading manta researchers, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, cultural leaders and community members to deepen their understanding of manta rays and the importance of protecting our oceans.

The event will conclude with an evening reception where guests can connect with conservation leaders over pupus and refreshments.

To learn more about Manta Day and the organizations involved, visit https://event.outrigger.com/outrigger-kona-resort-and-spa/events/kailua-kona/world-manta-day-11794057.

