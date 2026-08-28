DKAFF LITERACY FAIR

The Literacy Fair celebrates the joy of learning by creating an inviting space where education, entertainment, and essential community resources come together for all ages—families, keiki, and kupuna alike. We look forward to the positive impact your participation will bring!To encourage engagement, attendees will receive a passport sheet to collect stamps by visiting the booths. DKAFF will provide a stamp for your station. Once completed, these passports can be traded for stickers and a chance to win a raffle prize.

Bring the whole 'ohana—this is one event you won't want to miss!"