Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State
Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State
Join the RPS Coalition for a free community lunch and screening of Out of State, which follows the journeys of Native Hawaiians in a prison thousands of miles from home.
Ha Lihue Community Center, behind Ha Coffee
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
Artist Group Info
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
Ha Lihue Community Center, behind Ha Coffee
4286 Rice StreetLihue, Hawaii 96766
8086318471
debbeaevans@gmail.com.com