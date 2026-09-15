Barn Dance
Barn Dance
Please join us at our next barn dance! We'll have a variety of dances, including squares and contras. No partner or experience necessary - all dances will be taught! Come make friends, listen to live Celtic and Old Time music, and enjoy a fun evening out. $20 for adults; children 12 and under free.
Haleakala Waldorf School
20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Barn Dances
ksherwood@mailbox.org
Haleakala Waldorf School
4160 Lower Kula RoadKula, Hawaii 96790
ksherwood@mailbox.org