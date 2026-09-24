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Storm updates: Tropical Storm Nolo could hit Hawaiʻi as major hurricane
The latest on Tropical Storm Nolo:
- Nolo was expected to reach hurricane strength on Thursday.
- A hurricane watch is in place for Hawaiʻi County. A flood watch is in place across the state.
- Residents and visitors can sign up for emergency alerts here.
Tropical Storm Nolo has been strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane Thursday.
On Wednesday, the storm was moving west but forecasters expected the storm to turn north. A hurricane watch was placed for Hawaiʻi Island, which could see rains up to 35 inches in some places.
HPR is updating this page as new information becomes available. Bookmark this webpage and check back regularly for the latest guidance.
Resources to stay informed on the storm's progression
- National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office — for the latest advisories, watches and warnings.
- Central Pacific Hurricane Center — offers storm tracking via satellite and radar. The Center posts updates at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. HST.
- Hawaiian Electric and KIUC outage maps — track where the power's out on each island.
Forecasters expect Nolo to take a sharp turn north late tonight
Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Nolo was holding steady with maximum sustained winds and was expected to turn northward overnight. A hurricane watch remained in effect for Hawaiʻi County.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the storm was 295 miles south of South Point on the Big Island, heading west-northwest at 7 mph.
Nolo had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend up to 80 miles from the center.
The Central Pacific Hurricane Center warned of rainfall totals of 15 to 20 inches across Hawaiʻi Island, with maximum amounts of 35 inches. On Maui, rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches with up to 20 inches in some places may be seen. Other parts of the state could see rain as well.
Forecasters also said a storm surge and the tide could reach up to 3 feet on Hawaiʻi Island.
Hawaiʻi Island schools, state offices close Thursday ahead of Nolo
The governor announced Wednesday evening that state and county offices, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education public schools and University of Hawai‘i campuses and facilities on Hawaiʻi Island will close Thursday and Friday. On Friday, closures of state and county offices, public schools and UH campuses and facilities will expand to Maui County.
Gov. Josh Green also submitted a request for a federal emergency declaration, which would cover all four counties. The request seeks support for a range of disaster-related measures at a 75% federal cost share.
“We are closing offices and schools on Hawaiʻi Island starting Thursday to give families time to prepare — and we are expanding those closures to Maui County on Friday as Nolo moves further along its projected track,” Green said in a news release. “The safety of our people must come first. Please complete your preparations, avoid unnecessary travel and follow all instructions from emergency officials.”
Shelters open on Hawaiʻi Island
Hawaiʻi County opened three shelters at 6 p.m. Wednesday:
- Yano Hall, 82-6156 Māmalahoa Highway, Captain Cook
- Nāʻālehu Elementary School gym, 95-5545 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu
- Robert N. Herkes Gym, 96-1219 Kamani St., Pāhala
- Keaʻau Armory, 16-512 Volcano Road, Keaʻau
For residents of Waiʻōhinu and Nāʻālehu who may prefer to leave the Nāʻālehu area and seek shelter at the Herkes Gym in Pāhala, the County of Hawaiʻi is providing free shuttle bus service from Nāʻālehu Gym to Robert Herkes Gym.
The county asks those seeking shelter must bring their own food, water, and any necessary medicine. Shelters are pet friendly but residents must bring a carrier.
Residents of south Hawaiʻi Island who want to evacuate the area ahead of Nolo can call 211 and be placed in non-congregate sheltering.
Hawaiʻi County asks public to store water in case of electricity disruptions
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply advised the public to prepare as electrical power disruptions may interrupt water service.
"Customers are encouraged to store an emergency supply of drinking water and conserve DWS water beginning now," the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said in a release. "Tap water should be used only for essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, until weather conditions improve. Conserving drinking water helps maintain adequate storage in DWS tanks for essential needs and emergency fire protection."