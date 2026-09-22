Grammy-nominated Neave Trio in Hawaiʻi

The two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio is redefining what a 21st-century piano trio can be. Based in Virginia, the ensemble collaborates with visual artists, works with contemporary dancers and champions the voices of forgotten women composers.



Evening Concert's Craig DeSilva spoke to the trio's violinist Anna Williams and pianist Eri Nakamura about their debut Hawaiʻi concerts in Hilo, Waimea and Honolulu. The tour will include the Hawaiʻi premiere of a new work by American composer Jennifer Higdon that the trio commissioned. The program also features music by Astor Piazzolla, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Johannes Brahms.



Neave Trio

Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. – Performing Arts Center at UH-Hilo, presented by Hawaiʻi Concert Society

Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. – Kahilu Theater in Waimea

Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. – Orvis Auditorium at UH-Manoa, presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series