© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grammy-nominated Neave Trio in Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM HST

The two-time Grammy-nominated Neave Trio is redefining what a 21st-century piano trio can be. Based in Virginia, the ensemble collaborates with visual artists, works with contemporary dancers and champions the voices of forgotten women composers. 
 
Evening Concert's Craig DeSilva spoke to the trio's violinist Anna Williams and pianist Eri Nakamura about their debut Hawaiʻi concerts in Hilo, Waimea and Honolulu. The tour will include the Hawaiʻi premiere of a new work by American composer Jennifer Higdon that the trio commissioned. The program also features music by Astor Piazzolla, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Johannes Brahms.
 
Neave Trio
Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. – Performing Arts Center at UH-Hilo, presented by Hawaiʻi Concert Society
Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. – Kahilu Theater in Waimea
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. – Orvis Auditorium at UH-Manoa, presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series   
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio