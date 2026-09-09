Classical Conservation Conversation - Oceanic Treasures

Calling in from the BirdLife International Global Partnership Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, Dr. Lum shares about the unique biodiversity of Socotra — a Yemeni island in the Indian Ocean that was once part of the Arabian Peninsula before tectonic activity drove the island southward. About twice the size of Maui, Socotra’s isolation makes it a natural laboratory to study the forces that shape its unique biodiversity. One species to note is Dracaena cinnabari, the dragon’s blood tree, which is related to the hala pepe in Hawaiʻi. Additionally, more than ten species of frankincense are found only on Socotra, representing half of all known species of these aromatic trees. Dr. Lum also traces the spread and extinction of other species on other Indian Ocean islands, including extinct tortoises and the flightless pigeon, or dodo.

As remarkable as the diversity of the Indian Ocean islands is, Dr. Lum delves into the uniqueness of Hawaiʻi’s biodiversity, where a striking percentage of our plants, snails, dragonflies, beetles, and birds are found nowhere else in the world. You can experience this natural heritage firsthand when you hike our mountain trails, visit a state park or one of our two national parks, or stop by the Bishop Museum.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Saint-Saëns’ Tortoises from Carnival of the Animals (BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Martyn Brabbins).

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 7, 2026, on Classical Pacific.