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Classical Conversation Conversation - Living Water

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published September 2, 2026 at 2:39 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the recent impacts of extreme weather on the islands, from the Kona low storms in March to Hurricane Lala a few weeks ago. He addresses the need for critical short-term responses to climate-related disasters, but stresses the importance of a longer-term approach that reduces the risk to communities from future disasters. Dr. Lum presents the ideal of addressing the root causes of climate-linked disasters at the local, national and global levels, where non-government organizations, grassroots groups, and even faith-based communities have an important role to play.

Dr. Lum touches on the start of the Season of Creation and the Christian spiritual connection to water, which resonates with the importance of wai, or water, that is deeply embedded in Hawaiian culture. Water is indeed life, and its thoughtful use and wise stewardship can help bring peace, abundance and life wherever the rivers flow.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with "Lacrimosa" from Malhar: A Requiem for Water by composer Reena Esmail.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Aug. 31, 2026, on Classical Pacific.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
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