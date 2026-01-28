Classical Conservation Conversation: If They Could See Us Now

This edition aired during the 30th UN Climate Conference in Belem, Brazil. Attended by over 40,000 delegates, this year's conference marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The conference focused on action, implementation and equity with an aim to get back on track with the Paris Agreement's intended road map. Dr. Lum encourages us to reflect on the ecological wisdom of ancestors, emphasizing the need for concrete actions to protect the planet for future generations. What would our kūpuna have done about the compromised life-support systems of our planet and the climate crisis we’re leaving for our children and grandchildren?

The conservation conversation concludes with "Hawaiʻi '78" by Mickey Ioane.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Nov. 17, 2025.