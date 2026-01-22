Classical Conservation Conversation: Souls and Snails

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the extinction crisis of native species in Hawaiʻi, particularly the kāhuli aku, large endemic snails with colorful shells also known as singing snails. Habitat loss, invasive species like rats and the carnivorous rosy wolf snail, introduced to control non-native species, have contributed to the kāhuliʻs decline.

The conservation conversation concludes with "Snegl, snegl!" by Edvard Grieg

This classical conservation conversation aired on Nov. 3, 2025.