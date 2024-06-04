Classical Conservation Conversation

-
In this episode, Dr. Lum joins us from Padangbai, Bali, where he shares about sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the area. He discusses the community’s ongoing efforts to protect natural resources while generating economic value from tourism, while supporting local communities.
In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the importance of conservation and education. He reflects on the interconnectedness of nature and the duty to look after it, referring to the Hawaiian creation chant, Kumulipo. His conversation concludes with “Kumulipo E Pua Ana Ka Makani” by the Makaha Sons of Niʻihau.
In this episode, Dr. Lum shares insights on marine life and the observable nuances that we don’t always see unless we become reacquainted with nature. His conversation concludes with “Une barque sur l’océan” from Ravel’s Miroirs, played by pianist Bruce Liu.
In this episode, Dr. Lum talks about the importance of long-term planning and commitment required for nature conservation, and the economics of climate change. His conversation concludes with Claude Debussy’s La Mer.
Dr. Shawn Lum talks about the origins of Earth Day. His conversation concludes with music from Iris Trio’s new album, "Project Earth - The Blue Chapter," a project devoted to creating meaningful change.
In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), Classical Pacific’s Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m. This week, hear about the importance of tradition and culture in conservation.