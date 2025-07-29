© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: A Conservation Hall of Fame

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:31 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

Every year, the Baseball Writerʻs Association of America elects players to The Baseball Hall of Fame. The 5 baseball stars of the class of 2025 includes outfielder Ichiro Suzuki. In this weekʻs Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum looks to the induction ceremony and the speech of the first MLB Hall of Famer of Japanese descent.
"Ichiro Suzukiʻs acceptance speech revealed something...moving and deeply human...can words from the deity of the baseball diamond translate into tangible conservation action?"

Music by James Horner from Field of Dreams
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
