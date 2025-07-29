Classical Conservation Conversation: A Conservation Hall of Fame

Every year, the Baseball Writerʻs Association of America elects players to The Baseball Hall of Fame. The 5 baseball stars of the class of 2025 includes outfielder Ichiro Suzuki. In this weekʻs Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum looks to the induction ceremony and the speech of the first MLB Hall of Famer of Japanese descent.

"Ichiro Suzukiʻs acceptance speech revealed something...moving and deeply human...can words from the deity of the baseball diamond translate into tangible conservation action?"

Music by James Horner from Field of Dreams