Classical Conservation Conversation: Jaws at 50, part 1

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 20, 2025 at 5:38 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

The movie "JAWS" directed by Steven Spielberg with soundtrack by John Williams was released 50 years ago. In this episode of HPRʻs Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum talks about the effects of the movie on the shark population, "There was an increase in shark hunting and tournaments in the wake of the movieʻs release...." Dr. Lum reminds us that
Sharks are important to the people of the Pacific, and we can help be their voice.

We pair todayʻs talk with some of the music that inspired John Williamsʻ soundtrack- Debussyʻs "La Mer: II. Play of the Waves"
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationshark
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
