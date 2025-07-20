© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Jaws at 50, part 2

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 20, 2025 at 5:55 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

The movie JAWS turned 50 this year. In this weekʻs Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum talks about the masterpiece that changed cinema, but also brought about the fear of sharks.

"Being exposed to the wonders of nature early can immunize us against biophobia. We can be free to embrace the living world and experience it with the joy that itʻs beauty and importance merit."

The music that we pair with Dr. Lumʻs talk: Shark Cage Fugue by John Williams from the soundtrack to Jaws, followed by another work written in 1975,

Shostakovichʻs Viola Sonata, II. Allegretto.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
