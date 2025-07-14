© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Mangroves - a conservation conundrum, part 2

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:00 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

"The first natural forest type you see driving into town from the airport on Nimitz Highway doesnʻt grow on solid ground, but along the banks of the Kapālama Canal. The mangroves have welcomed you to Honolulu!" In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Lum discusses mangroves, and the decision to plant them to treat erosion. "Biodiversity like mangroves... a conservation conundrum."

Dr. Lumʻs conversation concludes with Scott Leeʻs "Through the Mangrove Tunnels: Floating Away," the composerʻs memories of "wandering the swamps and bayous of Florida," with chamber jazz string quartet, piano and percussion.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
