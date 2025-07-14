Classical Conservation Conversation: Mangroves - a conservation conundrum, part 2

"The first natural forest type you see driving into town from the airport on Nimitz Highway doesnʻt grow on solid ground, but along the banks of the Kapālama Canal. The mangroves have welcomed you to Honolulu!" In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Lum discusses mangroves, and the decision to plant them to treat erosion. "Biodiversity like mangroves... a conservation conundrum."

Dr. Lumʻs conversation concludes with Scott Leeʻs "Through the Mangrove Tunnels: Floating Away," the composerʻs memories of "wandering the swamps and bayous of Florida," with chamber jazz string quartet, piano and percussion.

