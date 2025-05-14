© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Hope and Renewal

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:12 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In this episode, Dr. Lum reflects on the convergence of Easter, the passing of Pope Francis, and Earth Day, highlighting Pope Francis' final Easter address, emphasizing dignity, peace, and the interconnectedness of environmental care and human development. Lum underscores the importance of respecting people, culture, and community in conservation efforts across the Pacific, which he sees as beacons of hope.

His conservation conversation concludes with "Aufersteh'n, Ja Aufersteh'n Wirst Du" from Symphony No. 2 by Gustav Mahler, featuring Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Kiri Te Kanawa and Marilyn Horne.

This classical music conversation aired on April 21, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversation
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
