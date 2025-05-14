Classical Conservation Conversation: Hope and Renewal

In this episode, Dr. Lum reflects on the convergence of Easter, the passing of Pope Francis, and Earth Day, highlighting Pope Francis' final Easter address, emphasizing dignity, peace, and the interconnectedness of environmental care and human development. Lum underscores the importance of respecting people, culture, and community in conservation efforts across the Pacific, which he sees as beacons of hope.

His conservation conversation concludes with "Aufersteh'n, Ja Aufersteh'n Wirst Du" from Symphony No. 2 by Gustav Mahler, featuring Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Kiri Te Kanawa and Marilyn Horne.

This classical music conversation aired on April 21, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.