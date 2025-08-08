© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversations: Biodiversity and Conservation Hall of Fame

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:46 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Lum imagines building a Biodiversity and Conservation Hall of Fame, and inducts the late ichthyologist Dr. John Ernest "Jack" Randall for describing more than 830 species previously unknown to scientists.
Dr. Lumʻs talk is followed by The Kronos Quartet performing Clint Mansellʻs Every Creeping Thing That Creeps and Lang Lang, Gina Alice, Gewandhausorchester & Andris Nelsons performing Saint-Saënsʻ Aquarium.

Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversation
