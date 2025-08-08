Classical Conservation Conversations: Biodiversity and Conservation Hall of Fame
In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Lum imagines building a Biodiversity and Conservation Hall of Fame, and inducts the late ichthyologist Dr. John Ernest "Jack" Randall for describing more than 830 species previously unknown to scientists.
Dr. Lumʻs talk is followed by The Kronos Quartet performing Clint Mansellʻs Every Creeping Thing That Creeps and Lang Lang, Gina Alice, Gewandhausorchester & Andris Nelsons performing Saint-Saënsʻ Aquarium.