Classical Conservation Conversations: Biodiversity and Conservation Hall of Fame

The movie JAWS turned 50 this year. In this weekʻs Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum talks about the masterpiece that changed cinema, but also brought about the fear of sharks. "Being exposed to the wonders of nature early can immunize us against biophobia. We can be free to embrace the living world and experience it with the joy that itʻs beauty and importance merit."The music that we pair with Dr. Lumʻs talk: Shark Cage Fugue by John Williams from the soundtrack to Jaws, followed by another work written in 1975, Shostakovichʻs Viola Sonata, II. Allegretto.

Listen • 11:53