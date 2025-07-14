Classical Conservation Conversation: Mangroves - a conservation conundrum

"One of the major causes of biodiversity loss is the establishment and spread of non native species following their release, or escape to a new place. And few if any regions in the world have had their native eco systems impacted as badly as the Pacific..." In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Lum discusses the introduction of the red mangrove to Hawaiʻi by the American Sugar Company in 1902. "Are they a useful and novel ecosystem? or a blight on our coastal seascape?...a classic conservation conundrum."

Dr. Lumʻs conversation concludes with Peter Sculthorpeʻs "Mangrove" - with the strings creating the songs of birds, the Australian composer recalls time amongst the Mangroves on Fraser Island.

