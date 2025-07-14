© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: Mangroves - a conservation conundrum

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:01 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

"One of the major causes of biodiversity loss is the establishment and spread of non native species following their release, or escape to a new place. And few if any regions in the world have had their native eco systems impacted as badly as the Pacific..." In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Lum discusses the introduction of the red mangrove to Hawaiʻi by the American Sugar Company in 1902. "Are they a useful and novel ecosystem? or a blight on our coastal seascape?...a classic conservation conundrum."

Dr. Lumʻs conversation concludes with Peter Sculthorpeʻs "Mangrove" - with the strings creating the songs of birds, the Australian composer recalls time amongst the Mangroves on Fraser Island.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
