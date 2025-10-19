Classical Conservation Conversation: Cultivating and Nurturing

In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum considers Rapa Nui pianist Mahani Teave. "...exceptional talent alone did not lead directly to Mahani Teaveʻs professional career..."

Dr. Lum takes lessons from Teaveʻs path in music and explores the idea of cultivating and nurturing young people, training the next generation of conservationists.

The music that follows, is Mahani Teave performing Chopinʻs Nocturnes, Op. 9: No. 1 in Bb minor