© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation: Cultivating and Nurturing

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 19, 2025 at 2:04 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In this episode of Classical Conservation Conversation, Dr. Shawn Lum considers Rapa Nui pianist Mahani Teave. "...exceptional talent alone did not lead directly to Mahani Teaveʻs professional career..."
Dr. Lum takes lessons from Teaveʻs path in music and explores the idea of cultivating and nurturing young people, training the next generation of conservationists.

The music that follows, is Mahani Teave performing Chopinʻs Nocturnes, Op. 9: No. 1 in Bb minor
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation ConversationRapa Nui
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories