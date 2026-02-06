Classical Conservation Conversation: Small Places, Big Lessons

In this episode, Dr. Lum explores the vital role of traditional ecological knowledge in biodiversity conservation. He highlights Taiwan’s Museum of Prehistory, which showcases sustainable practices developed by the ancestors of Taiwan’s Indigenous communities who utilized systems rooted in long-term resource management. Across the Pacific, there are powerful examples of how traditional practices ensured stable supplies of essential natural resources, such as kalo.

In contrast, many modern agricultural practices have contributed to ecological degradation. Yet in places where traditional knowledge has been restored and revitalized, ancestral practices continue to guide today’s resource management. The result is often healthier, more resilient ecosystems that benefit both people and nature. By looking to ancestral knowledge, we can find meaningful solutions to today’s ecological challenges.

The conservation conversation is followed by Marcel Tournier's "Marcel," performed by Judy Loman.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Dec. 15, 2025.