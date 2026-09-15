Wild About Saving Animals

Camille Saint-Saëns’ famous “Carnival of the Animals” — a beloved classic — is getting a modern reimagining for Hawaiʻi audiences. “Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals” blends chamber music, dance, storytelling, and larger-than-life puppets to spotlight Hawaiʻi's most endangered species.

The production premieres this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. Harpist Megan Conley, who's the visionary behind the project, joined Evening Concert to talk about her passion project that uses the power of music to effect environmental change.



“Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals” makes its world premiere on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. More information can be found here.