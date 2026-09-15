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Wild About Saving Animals

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:33 PM HST

Camille Saint-Saëns’ famous “Carnival of the Animals” — a beloved classic — is getting a modern reimagining for Hawaiʻi audiences. “Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals” blends chamber music, dance, storytelling, and larger-than-life puppets to spotlight Hawaiʻi's most endangered species.

The production premieres this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. Harpist Megan Conley, who's the visionary behind the project, joined Evening Concert to talk about her passion project that uses the power of music to effect environmental change.
 
“Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals” makes its world premiere on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Theatre. More information can be found here. 
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Evening Concert
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
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